Local organizations receive grants to help with emergency dental services

Delta Dental of Missouri awards over $662,000 in oral health grants to aid individuals in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Delta Dental of Missouri is awarding more than $662,000 in oral health grants to Missouri organizations to help individuals in need. Two of the organizations are based in Springfield.

Children’s Smile Center received $25,000 to help provide emergency dental services for children from families with low incomes.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks got a $15,000 grant to continue to run it’s mobile dental unit.

Here is the complete list of organizations who received grant funding:

Give Kids A Smile (St. Louis, Mo.) – received $75,000 to help provide restorative and preventive dental care, as well as oral health education, for under served children in the Greater St. Louis area.

– received $75,000 to help provide restorative and preventive dental care, as well as oral health education, for under served children in the Greater St. Louis area. HNC Living Foundation (Kansas City, Mo.) – received $50,000 to provide dental services to low-income and under-insured rural area residents with head and neck cancer.

– received $50,000 to provide dental services to low-income and under-insured rural area residents with head and neck cancer. Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese (St. Louis, Mo.) – received $50,000 to purchase equipment for a new mobile dental clinic to provide free dental care to uninsured individuals with limited financial means living in rural communities.

– received $50,000 to purchase equipment for a new mobile dental clinic to provide free dental care to uninsured individuals with limited financial means living in rural communities. Cass Community Health Foundation (Kansas City, Mo.) – received $50,000 for supplies and the purchase of a mobile van, which will provide care to children from families with low incomes in Cass County and Grandview Elementary Schools.

– received $50,000 for supplies and the purchase of a mobile van, which will provide care to children from families with low incomes in Cass County and Grandview Elementary Schools. KC Care Health Center (Kansas City, Mo.) – received $50,000 to purchase equipment for the Mobile Pediatric Dental Unit, which provides care to under served and uninsured children in Kansas City Public Schools.

– received $50,000 to purchase equipment for the Mobile Pediatric Dental Unit, which provides care to under served and uninsured children in Kansas City Public Schools. Children’s Smile Center (Springfield, Mo.) – received $25,000 to help provide emergency dental services for children from families with low incomes in Christian, Stone, Lawrence, Barry, Dade and Taney Counties during the pandemic.

– received $25,000 to help provide emergency dental services for children from families with low incomes in Christian, Stone, Lawrence, Barry, Dade and Taney Counties during the pandemic. Youth in Need (St. Louis, Mo.) – received $25,000 for the Youth in Need Smiles Program, providing at-risk children and their families in St. Louis City, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren and Montgomery Counties with access to preventive and restorative dental care.

– received $25,000 for the Youth in Need Smiles Program, providing at-risk children and their families in St. Louis City, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren and Montgomery Counties with access to preventive and restorative dental care. Big Springs Medical Association – Missouri Highlands Healthcare (Ellington, Mo.) – received $22,336 to purchase equipment for its dental clinics and mobile dental program, which provides preventive and restorative care for uninsured and underinsured adults and children, and those from families with low incomes.

– received $22,336 to purchase equipment for its dental clinics and mobile dental program, which provides preventive and restorative care for uninsured and underinsured adults and children, and those from families with low incomes. Friends of the Free Clinic: Social Welfare Board of Buchanan County (St. Joseph, Mo.) – received $17,826 to replace equipment and provide supplies in its free dental clinic, which serves uninsured Buchanan County residents living in poverty.

– received $17,826 to replace equipment and provide supplies in its free dental clinic, which serves uninsured Buchanan County residents living in poverty. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks (Springfield, Mo.) – received $15,000 to further the work of its mobile dental unit, serving at-risk children without insurance or those on Medicaid in Springfield Public Schools.

– received $15,000 to further the work of its mobile dental unit, serving at-risk children without insurance or those on Medicaid in Springfield Public Schools. LevelUp Kids (Kansas City, Mo.) – received $10,000 to help provide uncompensated care to children from families with low incomes in Clay and Platte Counties.

In April 2020, Delta Dental of Missouri also donated $500,000 to organizations providing COVID-19 relief efforts in Missouri and South Carolina.