Local organization provides over 160 children with shoes

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE)— Local organizations team up with an international group to provide more than 160 children with a new pair of shoes.

Samaritan’s Feet partnered with local athletes and philanthropic organizations to pair the kids with their new sneakers.

All the children who received the shoes are a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri.

Samaritan’s Feet understand many kids may be wearing too small or worn down shoes.

And this project helps take the financial burden off families to get their kids new kicks.

Graham Gibbs, Samaritan’s Feet, said, “The psychology of a new pair of shoes, I mean it’s listed as one of the top items kids have to have to be really prepared to learn or in an environment to learn and so we understand the benefit of that and being able to help families with the economics of it.”

Since their start 30 years ago, Samaritan’s Feet has donated more than 7 million shoes worldwide.