Local organization provides medical, dental care for Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One organization provided a free service to honor Veterans and first responders Friday, Sept. 18.

Lift Up Springfield provided free medical or dental services for its first Heroes Day.

Extractions and fillings were provided depending on what dentist was volunteering.

Volunteers were given lunch and the organization announced it will be opening up a food bank.

The food bank, according to the organization, will be different from other food banks because their food will be freeze dried.

“By freeze drying, we’re able to put up food year around and use things that grocery stores or restaurants or daries or meat processing plants are not going to be able to use,” said Doctor Tricia Derges, with Lift Up Springfield.

Lift Up Springfield says it’s looking at several different locations for the new food bank.

