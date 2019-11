SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Isabel’s House is hosting their 11 annual tree lighting & family party tonight.

The fundraising event begins in a few minutes at the Double Tree Atrium on North Glenstone.

It includes a Frozen-themed holiday fair and performances throughout the evening.

The official tree lighting ceremony is at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person, kids ages 3 and under are free.