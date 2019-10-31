Local organization hold coat drives for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many organizations in the Ozarks are holding coat drives to help those who spend a lot of time in the cold without the proper resources.

The Christian County Optimist Club is focusing on coats for kids while the Veterans Coming Home Center is working to help local veterans.

“There’s a lot of people in Christian County that can’t afford the clothing,” Donna Hartman said, with Christian County Optimist Club. “And so as the Optimist Club we feel very fortunate to partner with Least of These so that we don’t have to try to find those families.”

The Christian County Optimist Club partnered with Least of These food pantry in Nixa and together they’ve collected a record-high 878 coats.

Christian County Optimist Club coat drive flyer

“As the temperatures drop, a lot of veterans do end up sleeping outside, and so a coat can be life-saving even for veterans who are homeless in the city of Springfield,” Chris Rice said, with Veterans Coming Home Center.

Today was the last day of their drive, but any late donations won’t be turned down.

In Springfield, the Veterans Coming Home Center is holding a month-long coat drive. They’re open seven days a week.

Click on these links to learn more about these organizations: