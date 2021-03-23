Local nonprofit hosts panel to discuss neighborhood resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) aims to help Springfield residents understand how to get their community and neighborhood-related questions answered.

A virtual panel called “Who You Gonna Call” happened on March 23 to discuss resources for Springfield residents with neighborhood complaints.

Staff from Springfield’s Building and Development Services, Neighborhood and Planning Office, Citizen Resource Center and the Springfield Police Department were all present during the panel.

Topics discussed were nuisance properties and the process of how the city takes care of those, crime in neighborhoods and other problems like lighting and potholes.

Regina Crumrine, with the Citizen Resource Center, said sharing this information and utilizing the city’s resources is important.

“The things that people are calling in about are things that affect them daily, whether it’s a pothole that they hit on the way to work or if they have to come home to a house that’s not up to par and they’re dealing with some pretty bad things there,” said Crumrine. “Or it’s something they have to look at when they look out the window each day. Those things affect people’s daily lives, and it’s important to them to get them taken care of.”

If you missed the panel, you can watch it below or on Facebook: