Local non-profit working to earn match from anonymous donor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a fire destroyed an entire section of “The Kitchen”s warehouse last month but has a chance of getting a generous donation.

The organization says an anonymous donor will match the first $50,000 donated to The Kitchen.

So they need your help to get the extra money.

The drive started at the beginning of the month and will go to Dec. 31.

The fire is believed to be started by an arsonist.

The kitchen lost its entire inventory of donated furniture.

Canned food and household items were also damaged beyond use.

Your donation will help provide stability to people who are homeless.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories