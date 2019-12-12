Local non-profit working to earn match from anonymous donor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a fire destroyed an entire section of “The Kitchen”s warehouse last month but has a chance of getting a generous donation.

The organization says an anonymous donor will match the first $50,000 donated to The Kitchen.

So they need your help to get the extra money.

The drive started at the beginning of the month and will go to Dec. 31.

The fire is believed to be started by an arsonist.

The kitchen lost its entire inventory of donated furniture.

Canned food and household items were also damaged beyond use.

Your donation will help provide stability to people who are homeless.