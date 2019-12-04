Local non-profit offers help to enroll in a health insurance plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The deadline to enroll in a health insurance plan for 2020 is Sunday, December 15.

A group of local non-profits are meeting at The Library Center today to offer in-person help for enrollment.

At least 10 federal and state licensed assistors will be available to help you with the following:

Exploring your plan options for 2020

Seeing if you qualify for financial help

Signing up for a plan that meets your specific health needs

Understanding any changes in health insurance rules for the coming year

Updating your financial information on your existing marketplace application

Treva Warrick, navigator at Senior Age, says agencies will be offering assistance until the December 15 deadline but you’ll need to bring a few things along.

“An email address is required to do an application,” Warrick said. “Of course, their income. Proof of income. They’re gonna need their social security numbers, everyone in the family. We always ask them to bring their income tax returns. But we are estimating the income for 2020, so it’s not necessarily going by their previous year income tax return. But that does help us.”

This event is free and all walk-ins are welcome.

The event wraps up at 6 p.m. at The Library Center.