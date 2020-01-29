Local non-profit Jesus was Homeless changes name to Elevate Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– A well known charitable non-profit in the Ozarks has changed its name.

Jesus Was Homeless is now called “Elevate Branson.”

Those who head up “Elevate Branson” say it’s about enhancing and expanding the organization’s impact on the area and the name change does not in any way reflect a change in their priorities.

Bryan Stallings, Executive Director of “Elevate Branson,” formerly known as Jesus Was Homeless says while they plan to keep their services to the homeless, their new name reflects a more inclusive and broader brand. Stallings says changes coming to the organization are a sensory room for families who have children with developmental disabilities, a 45 unit tiny house village, located right next door to their current property on Gretna and their new give smart campaign, to help those who stand on corners asking for money get employment.

Stallings also addressed the fact that although the name Elevate Branson sounds more secular, their core beliefs are the same and Jesus is still at the center of all that they do.