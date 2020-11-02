Local non-profit holds drive to get shoes for kids in foster care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Unfiltered is partnering with CASA of Southwest Missouri to host a shoe drive.

The organization’s goal is to provide each child in Greene and Christian County foster care with a new pair of name-brand shoes.

Michelle Romero is the founder of the non-profit called Unfiltered that works to support children in foster care.

“The funds go for them to be able to play sports, cheerleading, field trips, dental work and basically any other needs,” Romero said.

Needs that aren’t being fulfilled by the state.

“They just provide those basic needs.”

The group is currently in the midst of a month-long shoe drive.

“These shoes are going to be a complete surprise to children,” Romero said. “Our goal is 320. If we can get an additional 150 on top of that 320, we could possibly get every child in foster care, not just the ones with a CASA worker. So we want to make sure we can provide these for these kids.”

Unfiltered is partnered with CASA of Southwest Missouri for this event.

“A shoe drive like this is special because we are actually going to the kids going to the youth asking them what kind of shoes would you like what brand what color and we’re being very specific with them, and so it’s been really fun to see their responses,” executive director Laura Farmer said.

Farmer says efforts like this one empower and bring hope to the children they serve.

“A brand new pair of shoes makes kids feel good. They feel like they’re apart of their peer group and they feel like they’re special which they should feel like they’re special.”

You can help the team meet its goal in two ways: You can either sponsor a child for $50, or you can pick up a “golden ticket” and purchase the shoes on your own and bring them to the non-profit’s office.

The shoe drive runs until December 15th.