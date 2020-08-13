Local non-profit fundraisers go virtual to slow the spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local non-profit organizations’ annual fundraising events are looking different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isabel’s House aims to provide housing for children under the age of 12 whose families are in crisis. Isabel’s House executive director Holly Beadle says several sponsors are having mini-events at home with small groups of friends or family.

“When we think about COVID, and jobs being cut, any income that’s been cut, struggles that’s been brought, we see a lot of that increase,” said Beadle.

Beadle says the best way to contribute is to sponsor a child.

“It touches their heart, and most importantly, it gives them hope,” said Beadle.

At Harmony House, their mission is to provide shelter and education to domestic violence survivors.

Jared Alexander, director of development at Harmony House, says the non-profit couldn’t host its big fundraiser, The Purple Party, like it usually does.

“What we’re able to do with the funds that are given to Harmony House not only provides somebody a safe place of escaping a terrible situation that they’re having at home, we have a lot of wrap-around services,” said Alexander.

Instead of one big ‘Purple Party,’ Alexander says they sold individual tickets and house party packs. Over 21 parties were happening across town.

If you missed the party, you can still make contributions online.

“$35 provides 24-hours of safe shelter for an individual that’s looking to harmony house for help,” said Alexander. “So, that’s always a great way to reach out and support us.”