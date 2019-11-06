Local neighboorhood bands together to save cats

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– The residents of one Taney county neighborhood banded together to care for dozens of cats and some kittens that they saID were abandoned by their owner.

All of those animals have been rescued just in time because the dilapidated house the cats were living in is set to be demolished soon.

The people in this Kirbyville neighborhood said they are so grateful for the outpouring of support they received and they said that support came from far outside of their community.

Amanda LaRock who said she and her neighbors are thanking Tri-Lakes Humane Society in Reed Springs which is caring for some of the cats.

Ronnie Jacobsen, a local animal advocate who stepped in to help, all of those who contacted her after hearing about the cats. Each of the cats has found what they are hoping will be forever homes.

The residents said the cats were left to fend for themselves when the woman who was renting the property was forced to move.

Nick Plummer the owner of the property said it’s set to be torn down.

The woman who lived in the home and was taking care of the cats before she was forced to move out said, “I do greatly appreciate the help from the neighbors for my cats when I was unable to be there to attend to them as my car had broken down in the middle of moving and trying to get things arranged but absolutely did not abandon the cats and kittens at the residence and would never be that heartless. Up until the car problems, the animals were being cared for and fed and as I said I do thank all who took the time out of the goodness of their hearts to love and care for them. Thank you.”

This is a developing story.