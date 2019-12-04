Local museum nominated for USA Today’s Readers Choice Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield attraction is in the running for USA Today’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Award.

John Sellars, executive director of the History Museum on the Square, says he was ecstatic when the museum was nominated.

“I was amazed,” Stellars said. “When I looked down at some of the other people that were nominated, it’s just incredible to be considered in that same company.”

A reason he believes they were nominated is because they are not a typical ‘look and read’ museum.

“It’s not what you picture as a museum, it’s much more interactive, much more textile, you don’t just stop and read about a story, you’re immersed in it,” Stellars said.

Donald Smith, a volunteer at the museum, says he decided to be a volunteer the first time he came in.

“I was overwhelmed,” Smith said. “Absolutely overwhelmed. It is an incredible facility. You can get immersed. You can be a part of it, and it’s much more interesting and affects you much deeper than it would just to have someone look at or hear.”

Out of the 20 places nominated, the History Museum on the Square is in third place.

To vote for the museum, click here.