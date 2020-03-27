Local movie theater donates food to non-profit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Alamo Drafthouse donated 1,725 pounds of food to Crosslines of Springfield.

The Cinema, due to COVID-19, had to close their doors leaving them with a large amount of unusable restaurant food.

According to the Crosslines of Springfield Facebook post, Alamo contacted Kitchen Inc. first to donate the food to them, but the non-profit was unable to use the items.

Because of the donation, Crosslines partnered with Community Southern Baptist Church to give the food to families in rural Greene, Dallas and Polk counties.