Local Missouri official sentenced to probation for stealing

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) — The former deputy collector for a rural eastern Missouri county has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Kelcey Gresham, of Fredericktown, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to a felony stealing charge.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said that Gresham also paid $5,409.72 in restitution under the terms of the plea. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office, which handled the prosecution, said the crimes came to light last fall when Madison County residents who had paid their property taxes in cash received notices that their tax bills were delinquent.

An investigation determined that more than $13,000 was missing.

