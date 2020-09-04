Local men arrested in Kenosha, charged for illegally owning guns

HARTVILLE, Mo. — Two men from the Ozarks were arrested and charged for illegally owning guns on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, were on their way to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to quote “possibly pick people off.” Kenosha is where unrest has taken to the streets over the death of a Black man.

On Sept. 1, the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) says another law enforcement agency in Iowa received a tip about Karmo and an unidentified male making the journey from Missouri. KPD notified the FBI and their agents were able to find and detain Karmo and Smith in a hotel near Kenosha.

In the hotel room and car the two men drove in, the FBI found “Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone, and other materials.”

According to police, Karmo bought firearm parts online and manually put them together. He shaved down the firing pin to make these weapons untraceable.

Both Karmo and Smith were roommates living in Hartville, Missouri. Police say Karmo’s Facebook page has photos of several weapons and himself with different weapons. A citizen witness said Karmo would walk around with a firearm playing “Rambo” in his backyard with various firearms.

Karmo is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Smith is charged with aiding and abetting a felon’s possession of firearms, possession of firearms, ammunition by a prohibited person – misdemeanor domestic violence, and possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person.

Police say each charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and up to three years of supervision after release from prison.