Local medical marijuana dispensaries approved to receive license

Mo. — The state of Missouri is notifying those who are approved and denied for a medical marijuana dispensary license today, Jan. 25.

Nothing official has come down from the Department of Health and Senior Services, and before they release a full list, all of the applicants will need to be notified.

Officials of the state say that the list will likely be released tomorrow, However, we have heard of a few places locally that have been approved.

Bloom Medicinals, Revival 98 and Ozarks Bottanicals are the ones who have made the cut.

Owner of Ozarks Bottanicals, Kim Andrews, says it wasn’t easy to get a license.

“It has been a long road, definitely a lot of competition,” Andrews said. “We knew there would be a lot of people interested in the industry, but when the numbers came through for how many people had applied, it was shocking.”

Local businesses that were denied include Cannabliss, Sarcoxie Nursey, and Wholesome Bud.

Here are some quick facts about the dispensary choices: