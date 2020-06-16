Local McDonald’s to host fundraising event for Priebe Family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield City Council passed a bill on Monday, allocating for almost $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist Springfield citizens with affordable housing assistance, services for the homeless and forgivable economic recovery business loans.

Here is how the money breakdowns: