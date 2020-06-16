Local McDonald’s to host fundraising event for Priebe Family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local McDonald’s restaurants in Republic and Springfield will host a fundraiser event to support the Priebe family.
This event will happen on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
“We are truly blessed to live in the Ozarks where neighbors and friends are like family. The overwhelming response and support, worldwide, is what keeps us going. We can’t thank the community enough for what they are doing. Mark is improving each day and looks forward to making progress in his new rehab facility.”Heather Priebe
“Mark and his family do so much for our Republic community and with his 20+ years of service in Springfield, we want to join in on the community efforts to give back to this family and show that we care.”Ryan Blumenstock, Republic and Springfield area McDonald’s Owner/Operator
Here is a list of the participating locations:
- 895 U.S.60 E, Republic
- 3510 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield
- 4022 A W. Republic Road, Springfield
- 4101 S. Campbell Avenue, Springfield
- 3250 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield
- 2512 E. Sunshine Street, Springfield
- 2811 N. Kansas Expressway, Springfield
- 1114 W. Kearney Street, Springfield
- 1717 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield
- 501 W. Sunshine Street, Springfield
- 1221 E. Kingsley Street, Springfield
- 528 S. Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
- 234 S. National Avenue, Springfield
- 2115 E. Independence Street, Springfield
- 3320 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield
- 2220 N. Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
- 1607 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield