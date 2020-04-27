Local man’s appeal to the Supreme Court denied; Death penalty confirmed

OZARK, Mo. — A local man’s supreme court appeal on incompetence is denied and will be put to death on May 19.

Walter Barton, 60, has been convicted three times in the death of his former landlord, Gladys Kuehler, 81.

According to our previous story in February, Kuehler was found stabbed to death in her trailer back in October of 1991.

Bartin was to be evicted for not paying rent days before her death.

The Supreme Court says Bartin was not able to prove he was incompetent and wasn’t able to provide evidence of his innocence.

