Local library hosts Christmas caroling group

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – There was plenty of Christmas spirit to go around at the Midtown Library.

The Courthouse Carole was there to perform a few holiday favorites.

The musical group is made up of Greene County officials and employees.

Everyone was invited to the library for Christmas carols and snacks.

Paula Buscho was one of the people who stopped by to enjoy the music.

“I love them, all traditional Christmas carols,” Buscho said. “They’re just heartwarming and put you in the Christmas spirit. My heart is warmed and the spirit of Christmas is real. Jesus Christ is alive in my heart and he’s well, and he gives us a reason to celebrate.”

Buscho says she doesn’t usually go to events like this one, but she is so glad that she did.