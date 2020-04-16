Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Local library asking for photos showing how people are dealing with COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Because of COVID-19 your life may look a little or a lot different lately, and the Springfield-Greene County Library wants to document that.

The library’s local history and genealogy department is collecting photos that reflect how our community is enduring COVID-19.

You can submit photos of a drive-by celebration, helping out your at-risk loved ones and neighbors, or making masks for the community. Anything that shows how you are enduring this pandemic.

The library will be posting the photos on facebook and then adding them to what will be a historical collection of this time in the Ozarks.

You can post your entries to our Facebook post.

