Local lawyer brings awareness to Springfield drug problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One local lawyer claims drugs are to blame for Springfield’s gun violence.

Attorney Craig Heidemann, partner of Douglas, Haun & Heidemann law firm spoke this past Monday at an interim state Senate committee hearing about gun violence in Springfield.

The senate select committee on urban violence invited people from across the state to share their opinion on gun violence in Missouri.

Heidemann which is based in Springfield was one of 20 people invited.

Heidemann talked about Springfield’s gun violence being related to drugs. He believes Springfield has a drug problem primarily with oxycontin, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Heidemann said, “What folks in the gun debate don’t realize is that for every dose of illegal drugs that are sold on the black market, somewhere upstream in the chain of production is someone that’s guarding the drugs or the money with a gun.”

“When you look around Springfield to the shootings that we see, they’re not shooting each other over who gets to have the tickets to the Juanita K. Hammons performance, they’re shooting each other over things related to the drug trade.”

Heidemann has defended many federal drug prosecution cases in his career which is the reason for his claim.

Being a criminal defense attorney in those cases he was shown a lot of evidence. Which showed how the illegal drug trade on the north and south sides of town are linked to gun violence.

He says this is a problem many people in town don’t know about.

Heidemann said raising awareness about this is his top priority. He believes that taking guns away from people won’t solve anything.

