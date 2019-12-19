Local lawmaker hopes to amend Sunday liquor sales hours

Mo. — A local lawmaker pre-filed a bill that attempts to amend hours that stores and distributors can sell alcohol in the state of Missouri.

The current law says liquor can be sold between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Rep. Jeff Knight (R-Dallas County) says the current law is outdated.

“It was just a regulation that I don’t see that it’s as necessary as it used to be 30, 40 years ago with the blue laws,” Knight said.

He says if the bill were to pass, it could positively impact the tourism industry across the state.

“In the tourist industry of some of our lakes and rivers and streams and that, I think it would affect them a little bit,” said Knight. “I think you could potentially see an increase in revenues.”

Knight says he does believe the bill will be challenged.

“I’m sure it will. Everything that has a position in Jefferson City seems to have people that are for and people that are against,” Knight said. “It’ll get filed. It’ll get put through the committee and get vetted and if it gets to the floor to be debated, we’ll see what happens.”

Knight says the reason he pre-filed the bill was because one of his constituents reached out about it.

“Our job as legislators is to either take these ideas from groups of people or business owners or constituents,” Knight said. “This actually came from a business owner in the town here. My job up there is not about me, it’s about the people in my district. Primarily our job is to represent the people not to go up there with personal agendas and take care of ourselves.”