Local law enforcement encourages Super Bowl safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

“It’s our home team, the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl it’s a big deal for us here in Missouri and everybody’s excited,” said Trooper Sam Carpenter of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

But, before you cheer on the home team, local law enforcement is urging you to establish a game plan.

“Some of those parties are going to involve alcohol and things that will impair you,” said Carpenter. “All that we ask is that you don’t take your party to the road.”

Carpenter says to designate your sober driver or safe way home before the party begins.

“We don’t want people involved in car crashes,” said Carpenter.

In 2018, there were 10,511 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers.

“We know there’s going to be parties and we encourage people to get together with friends and family and have fun and root the chiefs on to victory,” said Carpenter.

However, Carpenter says friends don’t let friends drive drunk.

If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.

If you’re hosting a super bowl party this weekend, serve food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving things like coffee and dessert.

You can catch Super Bowl 54 on Fox at 5:30 pm this Sunday.