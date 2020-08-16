Local law enforcement agencies encouraging motorists to be extra cautious in kids return to school

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF)— As many area kids start preparing for their return to school, it is also time for motorists to start preparing to be extra vigilant.

Local law enforcement agencies are encouraging motorists to be extra cautious, especially during your morning commute.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve had buses on the road, children riding their bikes to school, or waiting at the bus stop.

Not only is it a great time for parents to remind their young students about staying safe, but also for motorists to start allowing a few extra minutes to get to and from their daily destinations.

Jared Richmond, Director Of Transportation, Carl Junction School District, says, “We report all of our stop arm violations either to the local police departments or the highway patrol depending on where they take place at. We have at least 10 a week on average, sometimes more. We do

have cameras on the outside of everyone of our school buses that record the vehicle make, color, description, and license plate and we just give that video to the law enforcement agency that’s working the case in order to prosecute the people that are doing it.”

Law enforcement is also encouraging parents to remind older siblings who may be driving their younger brothers and sisters to school to set an example by wearing their seat belts.