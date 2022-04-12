SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield’s Spring Branch Kombucha took the title of the best “Hop Flavored Kombucha” at the Kombucha Brewers International’s Kombucha Kup.

The award represents the best in one of seven categories and was chosen through blind tasting from samples submitted by kombucha brewers from around the world. The rankings of gold, silver, and bronze were awarded in each of the seven categories, including hops.

Spring Branch Kombucha is a commercial kombucha brewery, located at 1200 S Hillcrest Ave. The company has been in business for 4 years and serves local grocery stores, craft beer breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.