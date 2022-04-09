Children use flashlights to fill their baskets from a field of 10,000 eggs

240 area children gather with their parents at the softball fields of the Joplin Athletic Complex for the 8th annual “Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has added a twist to the traditional egg hunt – by hunting in the dark!

240 children, ages 3-10, pre-registered for the annual “Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt,” which started as soon as the sun went down this evening (4/8).

The event was held at the Gene Bassman Softball Complex, located within the Joplin Athletic Complex.

Over 10,000 empty eggs were scattered over four softball fields, with different age groups hunting with flashlights to collect as many eggs as they could carry.

After the hunt was over, each child’s collection of eggs were exchanged for a “goodie bag” containing a free kids buffet at CiCi’s Pizza, a free pool pass to one of the Joplin aquatic centers and one free kids meal at Texas Roadhouse.

In the video below, Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator with Joplin Parks and Recreation, describes what this twist on a traditional Easter egg hunt is like for the children and their parents.

Also, you can see what tonight’s even was like, as children participating in the Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt talk about how many eggs they aim to collect this year:

Joplin Parks and Recreation programs are open to all area residents.

For more information, check out the their website here, or call (417) 625-4750.