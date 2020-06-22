Local K-9 Trooper Cuba to be laid to rest

BRANSON, Mo.– Monday at 4:30 pm in Branson, a local K9 Trooper for the state of Missouri will be laid to rest.

K9 Cuba went on a visit to the University of Missouri for a hernia repair, while in surgery the veterinarian discovered that Cuba had cancer and it had spread over his abdomen.

Cuba is returning home to say goodbye.

Cuba was partnered with Trooper Ryan Zeller in September of 2012 and has been an active part of the patrol ever since.

Cuba’s health would decline rapidly, so the family decided the humane thing to do was to put him to rest.

“We are deeply saddened by this, but it is best for Cuba,” said Laura Zeller. He served side by side, jointly with Ryan, and they were inseparable partners.

There will be an honor walk on Monday to honor K9 Cuba and Trooper Zeller in their last moment together.

Officers and the officer’s son’s baseball team (Branson Junior High) will be lined up at Animal Care in downtown Branson for the honor walk.