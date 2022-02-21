REPUBLIC, Mo. – The Independent Circuit Wrestling Federation (ICWF) gave Manoli Savvenas a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

Manoli Savvenas, or under his wrestling name “The Flying Greek” Mike Pappas, attended the ICWF live show in Republic this week as a special guest. After being invited to the ring by ICWF General Manager and former WWF wrestler, Terry Zeller, Savvenas was given the ICWF Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’m very, very touched to be here. I wrestled a long, long time ago and I’m really surprised people still remember me.” says the 80-year-old Savvenas. After praising the young wrestlers, he joined the crowd to enjoy the show.

“We chose him because we had found out about him. And when he left professional wrestling, he left with a bad taste for the business due to how he was treated and by how promoters didn’t give him the recognition he deserves. So we took it upon ourselves to recognize him and have him be a part of the ICWF Family.” says Charles Clay Ponder, CEO of ICWF.

Late last year, while Savvenas attended the premiere of the documentary about his life and career called “The Flying Greek” by local studio Flintlock Syndicate Productions, he received the Cauliflower Alley Club Courage Award from WWE Hall of Famer Medusa.

The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) is a non-profit organization that helps people in the wrestling industry with medical payments and death expenses. Savvenas is the only non-CAC member to receive this award.

Savvenas wrestled under the name Mike Pappas from 1968 to 1978. He was an international star with multiple titles under his name.

He performed ten times at Madison Square Garden under Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation. According to wrestlingdata.com, he holds a 3-0 record with one draw over the legendary, Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

He has owned and ran Manoli’s Jewelers on South Glenstone in Springfield since 1979.

For more information on Independent Circuit Wrestling Federation, you can click here.