Local hospitals and MoDOT preparing for the predicted snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — MoDOT crews are planning for the winter storm, along with local hospitals, that is heading towards the Ozarks.

MoDOT’s Darin Hamelink says when the ground temperature starts to get near 32 degrees, crews will start to treat the roads.

“The morning commute looks questionable,” Hamelink said. “Some of the forecast shows freezing rain in the early morning hours from say 5 a.m. through 9, 10 a.m. and then transitioning at some point over to sleek snow. Road conditions tomorrow could be pretty hazardous, and I’d advise drivers if they don’t have to be out tomorrow, to stay home.”

However, there are some people who have to go to work. With the expected snow day tomorrow, emergency workers and hospital staff are ready, taking on more hours, and some are even staying in the hospital.

“Healthcare is a profession that never stops,” said Allissa Abbott, patient care manager at Cox Health. “You have to be readily available to take care of our patients, no matter what the weather is doing outside, we’re here.”

Hamelink says people should stay off the roads tomorrow if at all possible.