Local historian shares memories of Springfield’s ice storm in 1987

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you thought our snow and ice this week was bad, just remember it could always be worse.

That was part of the message during a special presentation to the Ozarks Genealogical Society at The Library Center today.

The group heard from a local author and historian who shared memories from the 1987 ice storm that hit the Ozarks on Christmas day.

Tim Ritter says thousands of people lost power right about the time Christmas lunches were being served and a lot of tree limbs and branches came tumbling to the ground.

“You know you take the most stressful holiday of the year and you throw an ice storm in the middle of it and everybody loses power,” Ritter said. “And it just turned into a huge mess. It was nothing as severe as the January 2007 storm but it was still really bad, knocked out lots of power.”

Ritter says lessons learned from 1987 were used in the recovery during the 2007 ice storm 20 years later.