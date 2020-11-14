Local health depts. discuss new school quarantine guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health departments around Missouri are meeting to discuss the state’s new quarantine guidance in K-12 schools. Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov received an update from both Greene and Taney counties today.

Governor Parson’s new recommendation says if two people come in contact with each other while one is positive for the virus, the other person shouldn’t be required to quarantine if both people were properly wearing masks. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) is working with local school districts and other public health agencies to understand what the guidance means.

“Our options are open at this point,” SGCHD Public Health Information Administrator Kathryn Wall said. “We are just really in a fact-finding phase of this response. We want to understand the challenges that quarantine presents to schools, but also what would those implications be if any kind of change was implemented?”

Wall says lots of questions are being asked in the meetings between schools and public health agencies:

What would this change look like?

How would it address the needs of schools?

What would schools require as part of this process?

What could this change mean for students and their families, along with staff?

SGCHD is also researching what COVID-19 transmission looks like in classrooms, and what impact this change could have on the rest of the community.

Wall says no decision has been made yet.

“Until a decision is made one way or the other, our current quarantine guidance still stands,” Wall said. “Quarantine has been an incredibly important part of the public health response to COVID-19. So, we do need people to take that seriously.”

The Taney County Health Department is meeting with local school districts. It shared the following statement with Ozarks First:

“Taney County school districts, in conjunction with the Taney County Health Department, are closely reviewing Governor Parson’s announcement on modification to quarantine students/staff who are appropriately masked in K-12 classrooms. A decision will be made next week as to potential changes, if any, made to existing quarantine practices.

Current protocols will remain in place until the review is complete.”

At the moment, both health departments say if you have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, you are required to quarantine for two weeks.