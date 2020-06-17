Local health departments investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A group of health departments are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases that occurred in the time frame of June 7-15.
Camden, Miller, and Morgan County Health Departments say they have cases associated with this cluster. Camden has six cases, Miller has two and Morgan has one.
These cases have been contacted, as well as those they came in close contact with, and told to quarantine themselves.
The investigation was inspired by the high number of contacts and businesses involved, causing the likely hood of more cases to develop.
The health departments say there doesn’t appear to be any link between the cases and the Memorial Day activities.