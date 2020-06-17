Local health departments investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A group of health departments are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases that occurred in the time frame of June 7-15.

Camden, Miller, and Morgan County Health Departments say they have cases associated with this cluster. Camden has six cases, Miller has two and Morgan has one.

These cases have been contacted, as well as those they came in close contact with, and told to quarantine themselves.

The investigation was inspired by the high number of contacts and businesses involved, causing the likely hood of more cases to develop.

The health departments say there doesn’t appear to be any link between the cases and the Memorial Day activities.