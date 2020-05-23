Local hair salons react to COVID-19 exposure from Great Clips hairstylist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The potential mass exposure of COVID-19 by a hairstylist at Great Clips shocked hair salons around Springfield.

“It really just goes to show how important it is to make sure that we are doing the procedures set forth by our company and making sure everybody stays safe,” said Andrea Dobler, area team leader at Sport Clips.

Dobler says it’s crucial to have open communication with your co-workers, so something like what happened at Great Clips doesn’t happen again.

“Making sure that I know how they’re feeling, what’s going on in their lives and making sure that they don’t feel afraid to be able to communicate that,” said Dobler.

There is concern on the repercussions that may come from this exposure.

“We are in close proximity with people constantly and so not only the health side of it, the worries there, but the effects it’s gonna have on the business, and if people are going to be afraid to come and get haircuts,” said Dobler.

That Great Clips is temporarily closed for now.

Health department director Clay Goddard says he commends them for enforcing safety measures and they will be able to re-open soon.