Local groups benefitting from the CARES Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Since September began, 66 local organizations have had their CARES Act Relief Fund applications accepted.

Part of that group is The Summit Preparatory School, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) and the Springfield Little Theatre.

Before having its application accepted this month, The Summit has benefitted from the CARES Act Education Relief Funds – Nonpublic Schools Participation. The Summit received $36,900 in allotments from July 2020 to now.

Through this application, requests go through a location education agency (LEA). The Summit’s LEA is Springfield Public Schools. Those requests are then approved and purchased by the LEA. The Summit does not receive any funding directly from this, and it does not own any of its materials directly.

This includes:

Individual desks its Kindergarten classroom.

A reverse osmosis filter that allows The Summit to make its own cleaning product

The Summit also has received approval for additional resources through a Connectivity Grant and Transportation.

Through Greene County’s CARES Act Nonprofit and Community Organization Grant, The Summit just received notification from the Greene County Commissioners Office on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, that it has been approved for $23,050 in its request for funding, including additional swivel cameras for classroom use.

On August 27, 2020, $16,050 was awarded to The Summit, not including swivel cameras. On September 3, 2020, it was notified of an additional $7,000 for swivel cameras.

The Summit has purchased one swivel camera from its budget, and will be using the CARES Act Funding to purchase additional swivels for classroom use.

“We are thankful for the support and eager to have this technology placed in our classrooms,” Dr. Katie Heet, Head of School, said. “CARES Act funding guidelines continue to evolve, and The Summit is grateful that the funds are there for these essential purchases.”

Through Greene County’s CARES Act, $8,070 was allocated to OACAC for technology, which will be used for in-home client services. With the grant it received, it purchased eight laptops, three Wi-Fi hotspots and a portable scanner.

“We want to be able to offer our services in the easiest way possible for [those struggling],” Skylar Walker, Community Services Block Grant assistant director, said.

In August, $6,000 was allocated to the Springfield Little Theatre for supplies and personnel.

“We needed to be able to offset the costs of all the sanitization that we have,” Beth Domann, Executive Director, said. “It really was a huge, huge help to the Theatre.”