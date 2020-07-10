Local group working to prevent a liquor store opening up across from a school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield-based neighborhood alliance is taking up issue with one liquor store’s plan to relocate across the street from Springfield Public Schools’ Campbell Early Learning Center.

Caron Parnell, President of West Central Neighborhood Alliance, says this store receiving its liquor license would violate Missouri’s “Liquor Control Law.”

“Our ultimate hope is that the city denies the liquor license request,” said Parnell.

There is a proposed liquor license that, if approved, would allow a liquor store to replace the Kum & Go building near the school.

The Neighborhood Alliance claims retail liquor sales lead to higher crime rates and could put children in danger. In response to the proposed license, the neighborhood association is planning a protest.

“The Early Childhood Education Center is right across the street, so you have several young children who are right across the street,” said Parnell. “Secondly, it attracts all kinds of crime, people come to hang out and some drug deals go down and when the Kum & Go was at the location, there were all kinds of issues with crime.”

The group will be protesting on Friday, July 10, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Grant and Mt. Vernon Street.

Parnell says the goal is to convince the City Council to vote on a resolution on Monday, July 13.