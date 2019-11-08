Local group makes warming blankets for homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Volunteers are sewing surgical equipment wraps into sleeping bags to help keep homeless people warm.

An Interfaith Service Project is being hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints to make emergency warming sack.

The sacks will be given to agencies that work with the homeless population. A group of first responders will also receive the blue blankets

These blue blankets are durable, waterproof, and retain heat. Their goal is to complete 800 warming blankets by 5 p.m. Saturday evening

Deanna Carpenter is a local service missionary and she created the service project for people of all faiths to come together.

Carpenter said not every homeless person will make it to a shelter this winter. However, she said they still deserve to stay warm.

Carpenter said it’s not too late to help. The group will be sewing sacks at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints located at 1357 s Ingram Mill Rd until 8 p.m. Friday night

They’ll also be sewing on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.