Local group hosts Thanksgiving for those who don’t have loved ones to spend the holiday with

BRANSON. Mo. — Anyone who can’t afford to eat or doesn’t have anyone to spend the holiday with is invited to a traditional Thanksgiving meal in Branson tomorrow night.

The group Jesus was Homeless is hosting its 12 annual ‘Love Your Neighbors’ Thanksgiving day dinner.

Bryan Stallings, the executive director of Jesus was Homeless, says the group wants to make it possible for anyone to attend the Thanksgiving dinner no matter where they live.

“And then we have rides. So, if people are within about a five-mile radius of Branson, we’ll provide transportation,” Stallings said. “Because we know that’s a big roadblock in Branson.. with no public transportation system. So, they can just call us on Thanksgiving day. We’ll come and pick them up. Bring them in to eat dinner and then send them home.”

The dinner is tomorrow night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of The Lake’ Catholic church parish in Branson.