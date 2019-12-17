Local grocery store worker calls helping customers during winter weather ‘rewarding’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Meet an employee with a job that many wouldn’t want during this winter weather.

Sam Johnson, with Price Cutter, is the guy that retrieves your shopping carts at the grocery store when you’re done putting your groceries in your car.

“[I] Help customers get groceries to their car and then once the carts get out there, you have to bring all the carts in,” Johnson said.

On a day like today, Johnson says ice does cause some problems.

“Ice is definitely the most dangerous. Slush is annoying. Snow is hard because it can be hard to push the carts through,” said Johnson. “I don’t mind it too much. The cold sucks, but it’s almost worse when it’s hot outside, in my opinion, when you’re sweating.”

He says the best way to prepare for his job is by wearing lots of layers.

“I have my coat, my hoodie, and my Price Cutter shirt,” Johnson said. “Mostly the ice on the ground and then the wind is a big thing too. It makes layers really important and gloves.”

Johnson says even though its hard work, it’s rewarding to help people out.

“Especially during this weather, you need help getting out your groceries, it’s definitely rewarding,” Johnson said.

Grant Anderson, a Price Cutter shopper, says we should appreciate people like Sam Johnson, especially during the winter.

“Maybe a little extra today,” Anderson said. “Might want to tip them.”

Johnson may have had a rough day today on the job but the good news is, the weather should be warming up in the next couple of days.