Local geologists help teach students prevented from going to study programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students in the Geology course at Missouri State University (MSU) are still getting their hands dirty despite the COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing study programs.

At the Darr Agricultural Center, students practiced logging soil cores and rock cores with geologists from Environmental Works on July 9, 2020.

Bobbi Koepke, a principal geologist at Environmental Works, says students typically go to Colorado or New Mexico for this course to experience other kinds of rock exposures. However, the exercises can still be completed in the Ozarks.

“It’s their opportunity to spend six weeks just doing intensive, hands-on fieldwork,” said Koepke. “Getting out in the field, creating maps, logging data, getting a lot of good information, putting that together to create maps, cross-sections reports, things like that. The types of things they would be exposed to in their future career.”

The geologists will be back to work with the MSU students on July 10.