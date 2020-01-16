Local footbridge may be rehabilitated since closure in 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The project to rehabilitate the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge may get started soon.

The Springfield City Council is considering an agreement with state and federal agencies to move the project forward with bidding on repairs and improvements.

The city has 2 million dollars in grant money and also raised $500,000 to restore the 117-year-old footbridge.

The city will also get bids for preserving the span over the plaza on the south end of the bridge.

The historic bridge closed in 2016 after an inspection revealed corrosion.