Local footbridge may be rehabilitated since closure in 2016

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The project to rehabilitate the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge may get started soon.

The Springfield City Council is considering an agreement with state and federal agencies to move the project forward with bidding on repairs and improvements.

The city has 2 million dollars in grant money and also raised $500,000 to restore the 117-year-old footbridge.

The city will also get bids for preserving the span over the plaza on the south end of the bridge.

The historic bridge closed in 2016 after an inspection revealed corrosion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories