SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local food truck owner is organizing a day filled with fun and hotdogs for the kids at Great Circle.

On Monday, May 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Doggy Style Food Trailer, NoBaked Cookie Dough, All Star Barber, Midwest Technical Institute, and 417 princesses will be hosting an event to give the kids a Great Circle a day to remember.

Great Circle is located at 1212 W Lombard St. in Springfield.

Jeremy Mathis, the owner of Doggy Style Food Trailer, visited Great Circle in March and found that he wanted to help the kids there.

“Me and my employee, we knew at that time that is going to be an emotional roller-coaster type of day. I know a lot of these kids coming out there might only have $5 or $6 and they really wanted to have a hot dog, chips, and a drink. So we decided that we would have a special day for them.” says Mathis.

This inspired Mathis to eventually come back to Great Circle, but with some of his friends.

Mathis contacted several contacts and organizations to see if anyone was willing to help out the children. Some donated money, while others will be donating their time to the kids.

Free haircuts, cookie dough, desserts, nail painting, and even a bounce house were offered for the event.

“These kids deserve to understand that they’re loved and they’re wanted,” says Mathis. He says his wife went through the system and said that it took one person to care enough about her to change her life. “That’s what our goal is. If we can help one kid, you know, realize that they can smile and enjoy life for a day, that’s our goal.”

Great Circle is a behavioral health organization that provides counseling, crisis programs, support, and care to children and families in time of struggle.

If you would like to help by donating, contact Jeremy Mathis at the Doggy Style Food Trailer page.