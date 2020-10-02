Local firefighters make fire safety videos in honor of Fire Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield firefighters have released a series of videos in honor of Fire Prevention Month.
According to the City of Springfield, the videos will be released throughout October on the Springfield Fire Department’s social media pages.
Here is a list of all seven of the educational videos and a link to watch each one:
- Cooking Safety (by Firefighter Justine, for fourth and fifth graders)
- Firefighters Are Our Friends (by Firefighter Tanner, for PreK-K)
- Stay Away From Dangerous Things (by Firefighter Geoff, for PreK-K)
- Recognizing Home Hazards (by Firefighter Tanner, for first-graders)
- Escape Drills in the Home (by Firefighter Mark, for second-graders)
- How and When to Call 911 (by Firefighter Mark, for third-graders)
- The Fire Triangle (by Firefighter Geoff, for fifth-graders).
“Community Risk Reduction is about prioritizing our risks as a community and working together to invest the time and resources necessary to reduce them,” said Fire Chief David Pennington.
The Fire Department says it will be offering free smoke alarms and batteries to anyone in need. You can contact the Fire Department at 417-874-2300 to schedule an appointment.