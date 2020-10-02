Local firefighters make fire safety videos in honor of Fire Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield firefighters have released a series of videos in honor of Fire Prevention Month.

According to the City of Springfield, the videos will be released throughout October on the Springfield Fire Department’s social media pages.

Here is a list of all seven of the educational videos and a link to watch each one:

“Community Risk Reduction is about prioritizing our risks as a community and working together to invest the time and resources necessary to reduce them,” said Fire Chief David Pennington.

The Fire Department says it will be offering free smoke alarms and batteries to anyone in need. You can contact the Fire Department at 417-874-2300 to schedule an appointment.