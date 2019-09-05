Local fire departments rescue man trapped in machinery

BRANSON, Mo.– On September 5, 2019, around 5 in the morning Western and Branson fire departments were dispatched to a call for a man that was trapped in a charcoal auger.

Many first responders worked for over two and a half hours to free the victim. The victim was responsive the entire time first responders were on the scene.

Western Taney County Fire Protection District said in a statement the extrication was complicated due to the size of the machine, the charcoal that was still in the bin, and the injuries to the victim.

Around 7: 45 a.m. the victim was completely free and airlifted to the local trauma center.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.