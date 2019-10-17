Local FFA chapter hosts annual fall festival

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark High School FFA students got to teach first graders all about agriculture by hosting the 3rd Annual FFA Fall Festival.

The first graders got to play pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pick pumpkins and paint them, have their faces painted, and make s’mores.

There was even a petting zoo, where high school students taught the first graders about animal safety.

Abbey Hammons is one of the FFA students who organized the Fall Festival.

She says it’s a great opportunity for first graders to see if they might be interested in doing FFA when they’re in high school.

“A lot of kids have never been on a farm. And so they get to come out here and realize what kind of farm animals we have, how to treat them,” Hammons said. “Basically get to see the outdoors that not all gets have got to see. And we’re really lucky to have a school farm that we can do this at.”