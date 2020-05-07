Local farmers say there is still “tons of beef in the field”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While meat seems to be in short supply at big box stores across the country, local farmers and distributors say there is no shortage of cattle in Southwest Missouri.

Although some farmers might be struggling to find processing plants to slaughter and package their meats, Casey Hormann says plenty of local places like hers are still getting enough product for people to stock up.

“Because we’re local, we do not depend on the big national brands nearly as much, and we’re able to keep stocked a lot better than the big grocery stores,” said Horrmann, Owner of Horrmann Meats. “Our local farmers still have tons of beef in the field, and as long as they can get into slaughter plants, they are ready to produce for the customers.”

COVID-19 outbreaks at the largest processors in the country has lead to more demand for regional plants.

“The small processors do have more people wanting to process than they can handle, and I know that they are looking at dates further out than I’ve ever seen,” said Traves Merrick, manager of Gleonda Angus Farms.

According to Merrick, it could take up to six or eight months before local plants can take his cattle to get slaughtered and packaged.

“On the local sector, I don’t feel like there’s a supply problem,” said Merrick. “The problem is keeping the packing plants going.”

While local stores are still able to keep shelves stocked now, more demand on local processors could lead to a break in the supply chain in the coming months.

“We’ll see in 6 months, but for now, we’re good to go, and you can still buy as much as you need to buy for your families,” said Horrmann.

If you are looking for where you can buy beef from local farmers, click here to find a statewide list from the Missouri Cattleman’s Association.