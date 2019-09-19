Local families sue over Missouri vaccine requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Four families are suing over Missouri’s vaccine requirements.

Kansas attorney Linus Baker is representing all four families. The families are in Bates, Christian, and Miller counties.

Missouri DHSS changed the state’s vaccination law by saying a child doesn’t have to get vaccinated if their parent or guardian objects in writing.

DHSS’s new rule requires families to fill out a religious speech form. The form comes with a written warning that says your child should get vaccinated.

The form use to be online but now parents must watch a video or take a class to get the form.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services communications director Lisa Cox said, “Students cannot attend school unless they are properly immunized and can provide satisfactory evidence of immunizations or unless they are exempted.”

This is a developing story.