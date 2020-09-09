Local electric linemen traveling to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura relief

BRANSON, Mo. – Eight linemen from Whtie River Valley Electric Cooperative are traveling to Louisiana to help restore power in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The hurricane left the area ravaged, with much of the electric grid destroyed.

Transmission is a big problem as many large towers crumpled by the powerful hurricane.

To date, Beauregard Electric has restored power to 4,200 meters – only 10% of its membership. Officials say members are looking at four to six weeks before power is completely restored.

The work conditions, 90° heat and near 100% humidity, have proved challenging, added with the need to maintain social distancing between crews. However, every step possible has been taken to protect them from COVID-19. Special air filters capable of removing 99.4% of the virus have been installed on the HVAC equipment and beds have been spread out farther than would normally be done. Bathrooms are being sanitized after every use and meals are served in separate containers and eaten apart from others.