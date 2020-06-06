Local educators make a book to show what “a child fighting cancer would look like”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local educators wrote and illustrated a book about the a little boy and his fight with cancer.

Thatcher Dingus was a pre-schooler at Nixa Childhood Center. He was four-years-old when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. He’s been at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis since last September.

“The treatment for nureaublasthoma is quite intense,” said Kendal Dingus, Thatcher’s father. “He’s gone through five rounds of Chemo. He’s just finished up his second two bone marrow transplant. And he’s getting ready to start with the radiation phase of treatment. So if all goes as planned he should be wrapping up treatment and his protocol near the end of the year if not into early 2021.”

During this time, his pre-school friends have been asking about thatcher? Where is he? Why has he been gone so long? So, a local author and his paraprofessional joined teams and decided to make a book about thatcher. It’s titled, “super thatcher fight’s cancer.”

“This book was made to help encourage children who may be going through similar things in their life to show them kind of what a day and a life of a child fighting cancer would look like,” said Jennifer Byers, illustrator of the book.

All of the proceeds from the book will go to St. Judes.

“That’s something we requested with the publisher they agreed early on that absolutely,” said Kendal. “St. Jude’s holds a special place in our heart so any of the proceeds we asked go directly back to St. Jude.”

His supporters say Super Thatcher is a brave hero and is going to beat cancer and call him a super inspiration.