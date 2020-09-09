Local dogs swim in public pool before it closes for the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local pet owners celebrated the end of the swimming season by letting their dogs swim in the Fassnight pool.

All kinds of dogs were allowed to take a dip in the pool before it’s cleaned and shut down for the year.

To prevent crowding, the event was split up into two sessions.

Event organizer Stefanie McCall says while many other events have been canceled, she is happy they could still provide Springfield residents this opportunity.

“There have been so many things that have had to be canceled in our community this year,” said McCall. “We’re just so happy to be able to provide this opportunity to our citizens and their dogs and give everybody a chance to come out and have a good time.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Cruse Dog Park in Springfield.